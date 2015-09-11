COLOMBO, Sept 11 The Sri Lankan rupee
fell 0.25 percent on Friday, hitting a record low as late
importer dollar demand outpaced greenback conversions from
exporters, dealers said.
The rupee is expected to fall further in the short term if
the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the country
does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 139.30/50 per dollar surpassing its
pervious all-time low of 139.00 hit on Sept. 4 and weaker from
Thursday's close of 138.95/139.10.
Some dealers said imports of vehicles might slow down ahead
of the budget, but fast moving import goods would continue.
The government will present the 2016 annual budget in
November.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Wednesday that
the rupee will be brought to an acceptable level before too long
and interest rates, which have been on a rising trend, will be
pushed down.
State-run banks, through which the central bank directs the
market, did not sell dollars or give a reference rate for the
currency as in the past, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)