COLOMBO, Sept 15 The Sri Lankan rupee
weakened 0.3 percent on Tuesday, hitting a record low for a
third session in a row due to importer dollar demand, although
some exporter conversions of dollars capped the fall, dealers
said.
The spot rupee ended at 140.25/35 per dollar, compared with
Monday's close of 139.85/95.
It fell 0.5 percent to hit an all-time low of 140.00 per
dollar in early trade on Monday before regaining some of the
losses after a state bank sold dollars to arrest the fall.
"The rupee will slide till substantial inflows come in," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be identified.
The market expects the currency to fall further in the short
term if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the
country does not see strong inflows soon.
Some dealers said imports of vehicles might slow down ahead
of the government budget scheduled for November, but imports of
fast-moving goods would continue as usual.
Finance minister Ravi Karunanayake said last week that the
rupee will be brought to an acceptable level before too long and
interest rates, which have been on a rising trend, will be
pushed down.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)