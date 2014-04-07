COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lanka rupee traded weaker on Monday due to dollar demand for stock-related outflows, but it was expected to be supported by inflows from remittances ahead of the festive seasons, dealers said.

The spot rupee traded at 130.70/75 on Monday at 0548 GMT, versus Friday's close of 130.60/65. It had strengthened to 130.40/50 per dollar in early trade on Friday.

"There were stock-related outflows which brought the rupee down," said one currency dealer.

Sri Lanka's stock market has suffered 5.5 billion rupees ($42 million) worth of foreign outflows in the six sessions since March 28 due to the exit of a large foreign fund, brokers say.

Dealers said forward trades were active as banks were reluctant to trade above 130.70, a level seen as the central bank's desired level.

Three-day forward or spot next was traded at 130.75/80 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 130.62/64.

Dealers said the rupee would likely trade between 130.50 and 130.80 in the short to medium term and could appreciate further if the central bank does not intervene.

The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for the six sessions through Wednesday, as dealers were reluctant to trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it appreciated on seasonal inflows.

Depreciation pressure is expected to ease due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.

The currency has gained 0.30 percent since Feb. 25, but has lost 0.06 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

In the equities market, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.11 percent, or 6.80 points, at 6,047.75 as of 0554 GMT, slipping from a seven-week closing high hit in the previous session. ($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Chris Gallagher)