COLOMBO Aug 25 The Sri Lankan rupee was trading a tad weaker against the dollar on Monday as importer dollar demand slightly outpaced exporter dollar sales even as dealers said they expect the rupee to hold steady through the rest of the year after positive comments by the central bank chief last week.

On Wednesday, central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal had said at a foreign correspondents' forum that the banking regulator would intervene in the thinly-traded market whenever required to keep the rupee stable.

The rupee was trading at 130.18/22 per dollar at 0540 GMT, little changed from Friday's close of 130.18/20.

"There was some import demand; the central (bank) is not capping on the topside, it looks like they are comfortable with (the rupee trading) two or three cents up or down," a currency dealer said.

Dealers said the two state banks through which the central bank usually intervenes to stem major declines in the currency, were not much active in the market.

Offshore investors bought a net 1.81 billion rupees worth government securities in the week ended Aug. 20, official data showed.

Sri Lanka's main stock index, hovering near three-year highs, was at 7,003.61, down 0.06 percent, or 4.41 points, at 0606 GMT.

Turnover was 309.9 million rupees($2.38 million), with 37.5 million shares changing hands. (1 US dollar = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)