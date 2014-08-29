COLOMBO Aug 29 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly weaker on Friday as importer dollar demand outpaced exporter greenback sales while dollar sales by state banks prevented a sharp fall, dealers said.

The rupee was trading at 130.22/23 per dollar at 0451 GMT, weaker from Thursday's close of 130.18/24.

Dealers said one of the two state banks through which the central bank usually intervenes to stem major declines in the currency, was selling dollars to prevent a sharp fall.

"The pressure is there from the imports but a state bank is selling dollars in selective trades at 130.22," a currency dealer said.

"In the long term we see the rupee will be stable."

Foreign investors bought a net 1.81 billion rupees ($13.9 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug. 20, official data showed.

The central bank rejected all bids for the 91-day treasury bill at an auction for the second straight week, while the yields on the 182-day and 364-day treasury bills held steady at the weekly auction on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.2 percent, or 13.69 points, at 7,005.45 at 0503 GMT, hovering near three-year highs.

(1 US dollar = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)