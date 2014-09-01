COLOMBO, Sept 1 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
firmer against the dollar on Monday as inward remittances and
sales of the greenback by exporters outpaced demand by
importers, dealers said.
Dealers expect the local currency to remain steady for the
rest of the year after central bank Governor Ajith Nivard
Cabraal said recently the banking regulator would intervene in
the thinly-traded market whenever needed to keep the rupee
stable.
The rupee was traded 130.18/21 per dollar at 0602
GMT, firmer from Friday's close of 130.22/25.
"The rupee is firmer on inward remittances," a currency
dealer said.
Foreign investors bought a net 250 million rupees ($1.92
million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug.
27, official data showed.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.1 percent, or
7.31 points, at 7,041.40 at 0604 GMT, trading at more than
three-year highs.
Turnover stood at 715.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($5.49
million), with 20.7 million shares changing hands.
(1 US dollar = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)