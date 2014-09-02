COLOMBO, Sept 2 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady against the dollar on Tuesday as inward remittances and
sales of the greenback by exporters offset demand from
importers, dealers said.
The dealers expect the local currency to remain steady for
the rest of the year after central bank Governor Ajith Nivard
Cabraal said recently the banking regulator would intervene in
the thinly-traded market whenever needed to keep the rupee
stable.
The rupee was trading at 130.20/21 per dollar at
0511 GMT unchanged from Monday's close.
"The rupee is trading steady as there is not much of imports
and there are normal inward remittances and the exporter dollar
sales," said a currency dealer.
Foreign investors bought a net 250 million rupees ($1.9
million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug.
27, official data showed.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.15 percent,
or 10.61 points, at 7,020.28 at 0514 GMT, hovering near its more
than three-year highs.
Turnover stood at 186.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.4
million), with 9.9 million shares changing hands.
($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)