COLOMBO, Sept 3 The Sri Lankan rupee was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday amid demand for the greenback from importers, while inward remittances and selling of the U.S. currency by exporters also weighed, dealers said.

They said the two state banks, through which the central bank usually intervenes to stem major declines in the currency, bought dollars at 130.18, a level which the central bank is seen comfortable with.

They expect the local currency to remain steady for the rest of the year after central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said recently the banking regulator would intervene in the thinly-traded market whenever needed to keep the rupee stable.

The rupee was at 130.18/23 per dollar at 0548 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of 130.20/21.

"With the state banks buying, the rupee will not go down until they fulfil whatever their requirement," said a currency dealer.

Foreign investors bought a net 250 million rupees ($1.9 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug. 27, official data showed.

Dealers said they are waiting for the results of National Savings Bank's dollar bond sale.

Sri Lankan shares were up 0.26 percent, or 18.17 points, at 7,042.99 at 0526 GMT, their more than three-year high.

Turnover was 268.4 million rupees ($2.06 million), with 11.9 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)