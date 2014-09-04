COLOMBO, Sept 4 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad weaker against the dollar on Thursday as importer demand for the greenback outpaced inward remittances and selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.

They said the three-day forward, or the spot next, was actively traded as banks did not trade the local currency above 130.20 levels.

They expect the local currency to remain steady for the rest of the year after central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said recently the banking regulator would intervene in the thinly-traded market whenever needed to keep the rupee stable.

The rupee ended at 130.20/24 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 130.19/21.

"There was importer demand and the spot next was active as nobody wanted to trade above 130.20 seen as the central bank's comfort level," said a currency dealer.

The spot next closed at 130.24/26 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 130.23/25.

Dealers said they are waiting for the results of National Savings Bank's dollar bond sale.

Foreign investors bought a net 250 million rupees ($1.9 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug. 27, official data showed.

The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the weekly auction on Wednesday after it rejected all bids in the last two auctions, while yields on the 182-day and the 364-day treasury bills held steady for the third time. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)