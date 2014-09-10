COLOMBO, Sept 10 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday on continued demand from importers for the greenback which outpaced remittances and dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.

The rupee was traded at 130.24/27 per dollar at 0523 GMT, weaker from Tuesday's close of 130.22/24.

"The rupee is weaker on importer dollar demand, possibly for an oil bill," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers are also waiting to see whether the proceeds from the National Savings Bank's $250-million bond sale will be taken up by the market or get absorbed by the central bank.

Foreign investors sold a net 3.45 billion rupees ($26.50 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept. 3, official data showed.

Sri Lankan shares were up 0.48 percent, or 34.34 points, at 7,157.78, a more than three-year high, at 0526 GMT.

Turnover was 498.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.83 million), with 30.6 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)