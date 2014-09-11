COLOMBO, Sept 11 The Sri Lankan rupee slid to a more than 10-week low on Thursday as importer dollar demand outpaced inward remittances and greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.

Dealers said trading in the three-day forward rupee contract was active as a state bank sold dollars in the spot market at 130.28 per dollar to some banks to prevent any sharp fall in the currency.

The rupee was at 130.33/35 per dollar at 0638 GMT, its lowest since June 30 and weaker from Wednesday's close of 130.25/29.

"There is import demand from both general traders and vehicle importers, the forward trade is active as a state bank was selling dollars at 130.28 for select trades," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said there was a pick up in the imports ahead of the 2015 budget scheduled in November but they expect the rupee to appreciate in the long term.

Dealers are also waiting to see whether the proceeds from National Savings Bank's (NSB) $250 million bond sale will be taken up by the market or get absorbed by the central bank.

A central bank official on Wednesday said the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) would absorb the proceeds.

"It is not going to the market, it is likely that CBSL will get the dollars," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Foreign investors sold a net 3.45 billion rupees ($26.5 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept. 3, official data showed.

Sri Lankan shares were up 0.71 percent, or 50.75 points, at 7,214.00, its highest since June 13, 2011, at 0652 GMT.

Soflogic Holdings Plc bought a 45 percent stake in Sri Lankan departmental store Odel Plc from its founders for about 2.7 billion rupees, Soflogic Chairman Ashok Pathirage told Reuters.

Pathirage said he also plans to make an offer to purchase rest of the shares from the market.

Odel Plc rose 2.79 percent to 22.10 rupees, while Soflogic Holdings Plc gained 0.63 percent to 16.10 rupees.

Turnover was 4.7 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($36.08 million), with 240.1 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)