COLOMBO, Sept 16 The Sri Lankan rupee traded a tad firmer on Tuesday as remittances and dollar sales by exporters helped boost the local currency amid a lack of importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The rupee was traded at 130.26/28 per dollar at 0513 GMT, compared to Monday's close of 130.27/29. On Friday, the rupee ended 130.29/31, its lowest close since July 21.

"Rupee is firmer on low importer volumes, the normal remittances are there," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Dealers said there has been a pick-up in imports ahead of the 2015 budget scheduled for November, but they expect the rupee to appreciate in the long term.

The central bank will absorb the proceeds of National Savings Bank's (NSB) $250-million bond sale, an official at the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Foreign investors bought a net 3.2 billion rupees ($24.57 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept. 10, official data showed.

At 0518 GMT, Sri Lankan shares were up 0.22 percent at 7,190.57, hovering around its highest since June 10, 2011.

Turnover stood at 192.6 million rupees ($1.48 million), with 17.6 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)