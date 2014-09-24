(Corrects the 6th paragraph to say that the T-bill yield fell 37 basis points on Wednesday)

COLOMBO, Sept 24 The Sri Lankan rupee recovered from a near four-month closing low on Wednesday on dollar sales by banks to cover short positions in the local currency after the central bank said it expects the rupee to be stable in the near future.

The spot currency was at 130.28/31 per dollar at 0736 GMT, gaining from Tuesday's close of 130.35/38, which was its lowest close since June 3.

"There were dollar sales by banks," a currency dealer said. "We also saw some inflows and a state bank bought dollars at 130.28 for their import requirement."

Dealers expect the rupee premiums or forward trade to ease due to a possible foreign outflow from government securities after the central bank's decision to limit commercial banks' access to deposit facility, a move seen by the market as an effective rate cut.

"We expect the Sri Lankan rupee to be stable in the coming months," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal tweeted.

The yield in 364-day t-bill fell 37 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday.

By 0751 GMT, Sri Lanka's share index was down 0.32 percent, or 23.17 points, at 7,237.47, falling from its highest close since June 9, 2011, hit on the previous day.

Turnover stood at 953 million rupees ($7.32 million), with 87 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)