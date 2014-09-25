COLOMBO, Sept 25 The Sri Lankan rupee traded a tad weaker on Thursday, hovering near its four-month closing low on importer dollar demand, even as dealers turned cautious on the currency's outlook after the country's central bank limited commercial banks' access to the standing deposit facility or the repo window.

The spot currency was traded at 130.35/37 per dollar at 0654 GMT, weaker from Wednesday's closing level of 130.32/35.

Dealers said they expect the rupee premiums or forward trade to also ease due to a possible foreign outflow from government securities after the central bank's decision, a move that market participants said amounted to an effective rate cut.

"The importer (dollar) demand is there and dealers are waiting to see whether the foreign bondholders will pull out after the central bank's effective rate cut," a currency dealer said.

On Tuesday, the central bank announced measures to make commercial banks lower their lending rates to support an economy expected to grow 7.8 percent this year.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday the monetary authority expects the "rupee to be stable in the coming months".

The 364-day t-bill yield fell 37 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's share index was down 0.36 percent or 25.10 points at 7,228.35 at 0700 GMT, further slipping from its three-year high.

Turnover stood at 756.8 million rupees ($5.81 million), with 44.8 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.3300 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)