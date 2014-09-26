COLOMBO, Sept 26 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Friday as some foreign bondholders sold government securities on concerns of lower returns following the central bank's monetary policy decision, dealers said.

Currency dealers cited lower optimism for the currency's outlook after the country's central bank on Tuesday limited commercial banks' access to the standing deposit facility or the repo window.

The spot currency was quoted at 130.40/50 per dollar at 0644 GMT, its lowest since June 2 and weaker from Thursday's close of 130.35/40.

"Importer (dollar) demand is there and there have been some exits from government securities that has created some demand for dollars," a currency dealer said.

"No sellers are there in the market and the central bank's moral suasion prevented trades above 130.35."

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment on the moral suasion move.

Swarna Gunaratne, the head of the central bank's Economic Research Department, said the country's foreign holding in government securities was still above the threshold level for bonds.

Dealers say they expect the rupee premiums or forward trade to also ease due to possible foreign outflows from government securities due to the rate decision.

On Tuesday, the central bank announced measures to make commercial banks lower their lending rates to support an economy expected to grow 7.8 percent this year.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday the monetary authority expects the "rupee to be stable in the coming months".

The 364-day t-bill yield fell 37 basis points at a weekly auction, a day after the rate decision.

Sri Lanka's share index was up 0.09 percent, or 6.74 points, to 7,239.72 at 0654 GMT, recovering after falls in two previous sessions.

Turnover was 877.6 million rupees ($6.7 million), with 64.6 million shares changing hands. (1 US dollar = 130.3500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)