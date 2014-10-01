COLOMBO Oct 1 Sri Lankan rupee forwards recovered on Wednesday due to exporter dollar sales after falling in early trade due to equity-related outflows and importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Moral suasion by the central bank capped any sharp fall in the local currency, the dealers said. The spot currency was not quoted on Wednesday. It closed at 130.80 per dollar on Tuesday.

"There is demand for dollars, but the spot is not trading as there is moral suasion by the central bank," a currency dealer said adding that the rupee forwards picked up in the absence of effective spot trade.

Three-day rupee forwards or spot next touched a low of 131.05 per dollar before recovering to 130.60/80 by 0611 GMT, slightly higher from Tuesday's close of 130.75/95, dealers said.

"Spot next trading was also capped at 130.90 through moral suasion when it went beyond 131.00," the currency dealer said

Sri Lanka's stock market suffered 4.4 billion rupees ($33.7 million) worth of foreign outflow in the last three sessions, adding downward pressure on the rupee.

Currency dealers expect the rupee to weaken on the back of sustained foreign selling in government securities and higher imports in a low interest rates regime.

Dealers said concerns over lower returns following the central bank's decision to limit bank deposits under its repo window have prompted some foreign investors to gradually pare their stakes in government securities.

They cited lower optimism for the currency's outlook after the central bank's decision last week to limit commercial banks' access to the standing deposit facility.

Sri Lanka's share index was up 0.45 percent, or 32.31 points, to 7,284.45 at 0625 GMT.

Turnover was 1.5 billion rupees ($11.5 million), with 49.7 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)