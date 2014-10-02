COLOMBO Oct 2 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ruled steady Thursday in the absence of effective spot trade, traders said, while bond yields rose a day after the central bank rejected all bids after offering 6 billion rupees worth t-bills at its weekly auction on Wednesday.

Three-day rupee forwards or spot next traded at 130.60/80 per dollar at 0617 GMT, little changed from Wednesday's close of 130.60/70, dealers said.

The spot currency was not quoted on Thursday for a second straight day as traders were unwilling to trade below 130.50, the central bank's comfort level for the rupee. It closed at 130.80 to a dollar on Tuesday.

The central bank had limited the spot currency range to between 130.40 and 130.50 per dollar during the past two sessions to prevent any sharp fall amid heavy equity selling and pullback by foreign investors from government securities.

"(There has been) not much activity in the FX market. Quite obviously, demand is less compared to the last few days. The bond market is active with a little bit of bond sales, mostly by local (players)," a currency dealer said.

Dealers said five-year bond yields rose 40 basis points in the secondary market to 7.00 percent from Wednesday's 6.60 percent in early trade.

The rupee had come under pressure after Sri Lanka's foreign funds sold stocks worth 4.4 billion rupees ($33.7 million) in the last three sessions through Tuesday.

Currency dealers expect the rupee to weaken further on the back of sustained selling by foreign investors in government securities, which are already at multi-year lows, and rising imports in a low interest rate environment.

Dealers said concerns over lower returns following the central bank's decision to limit bank deposits under its repo window have prompted some foreign investors to gradually pare stakes in government securities.

They cited lower optimism for the currency's outlook after the central bank decided last week to limit commercial banks' access to the standing deposit facility.

Sri Lanka's share index had risen 0.86 percent, or 62.47 points, to 7,355.55 at 0622 GMT.

Turnover was 1.42 billion rupees ($10.87 million), with 70.5 million shares changing hands.

($1 = 130.6500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)