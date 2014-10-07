COLOMBO Oct 7 The Sri Lankan rupee traded a tad weaker against the dollar on Tuesday due to demand for the greenback from importers and banks, dealers said.

The spot currency was traded at 130.32/35 per dollar at 0645 GMT compared with Friday's close of 130.30/35.

"There is importer demand and some demand from banks too," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

The spot rupee was not quoted for two sessions through Thursday after the central bank limited the spot currency range to between 130.40 and 130.50, to prevent any sharp fall amid heavy equity selling and pullback by foreign investors from government securities.

Currency dealers expect the rupee to weaken further on the back of sustained selling by foreign investors in government securities, which are already at multi-year lows, and rising imports in a low interest rate environment.

Foreign funds sold stocks worth 4.4 billion rupees ($33.7 million) in the three sessions through Sept 30.

Overseas investors sold a net 16.9 billion rupees ($129.7 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Oct.1, data from the central bank showed. They had sold a net 5.07 billion rupees in government securities in the week ended Sept. 24.

Sri Lanka's stock index was down 0.08 percent, or 5.58 points, at 7,401.02 by 0651 GMT.

Turnover was 854.1 million rupees ($6.56 million), with 36.1 million shares changing hands.

Stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Monday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. (1 US dollar = 130.2800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)