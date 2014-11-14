COLOMBO Nov 14 The Sri Lanka rupee traded steady on Friday despite importer dollar demand as the central bank's moral suasion prevented a fall in the local currency, dealers said.

The central bank governor said on Friday the rupee currency is in an appreciation trend and the monetary authority will manage any volatility through intervention.

However, dealers say the local currency is under pressure as imports continue to rise in a stable exchange rate regime and low interest-rate environment.

The spot currency was steady at 130.95/131.05 per dollar at 0713 GMT. Dealers said banks traded the spot at 130.95 as the central bank defended the currency through moral suasion.

Three-day forwards, or spot-next, also capped at 131.00, were traded at 131.00/10 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 131.00/12.

Dealers said the central bank's capping of the spot-next forced banks to trade in four-day forwards, which were at 131.05/15 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 131.10/12.

The market expects the local currency to remain weak due to rising seasonal imports, at least through November and only start to inch up in December on remittances, dealers said.

Overseas investors sold a net 39.12 billion rupees ($299 million) worth of government securities in the seven weeks through Nov. 5, data from the central bank showed.

Sri Lanka's stock index was up 0.24 percent, or 17.87 points, at 7,497.56.

Turnover was 1.58 billion rupees ($12 million), with 47.6 million shares changing hands. (1 US dollar = 130.9000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)