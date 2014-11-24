COLOMBO Nov 24 Sri Lankan stocks fell on Monday as speculation that more ruling party legislators would cross over to the opposition added to political uncertainty after the country's health minister said he would contest against President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the January 8 snap presidential poll.

At 0702 GMT, the main stock index was down 1.7 percent or 124.94 points at 7,276.68.

"There was panic selling in the morning and margin calls also came on negative sentiment due to political uncertainty," said Dimantha Mathew, manager-research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"Nobody expected political uncertainty of this magnitude, (and) the opposition to be in full force with lot of defections, especially high-ranking ministers."

Already, seven legislators, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena have defected from Rajapaksa's ruling coalition.

The final budget vote in parliament, scheduled for later in the day, also weighed on sentiment as a section of the local media said there is a chance that Rajapaksa could lose the vote and parliament could be dissolved.

Stockbrokers and research analysts said some retailers were selling their stakes on fears that a change in the political leadership could be highly volatile to the market, while others remained optimistic about the change.

Danushka Samarasinghe, COO and research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd said concerns over the election challenging the government's stability may trigger some short term decline in the stock markets.

"President Rajapaksa's economic strategies were well received by the capital markets investment community and so if the status quo doesn't change, the market trajectory also should not falter but continue with the growth trend," he said.

"On the flip side, if expectation of opposition taking power is high on the back of promising better economic management, governance and transparency, the promise alone should bode well with the investment community and could propel further market growth."

Turnover stood at 1.4 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.69 million), with 80 million shares changing hands.

Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded steady as moral suasion by the central bank limited its fall, dealers said.

The spot currency was steady at 131.00/131.30 per dollar at 0715 GMT.

Three-day forwards, or spot-next, traded at 131.25/35 per dollar, little changed from Friday's close of 131.25/30. Dealers said the central bank curbed trades below 131.25.

(1 US dollar = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)