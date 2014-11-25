COLOMBO Nov 25 Sri Lankan stocks recovered on Tuesday from a near-four-week closing low after falling in the two previous sessions, a day after President Mahinda Rajapaksa won the final 2015 budget vote, contrary to speculation that he might lose it.

Rajapaksa, who is facing a split in his ruling coalition ahead of a snap presidential poll on Jan. 8, won the final vote on the 2015 budget with a strong majority.

At 0856 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.44 percent or 32.13 points at 7,267.38, recovering from its lowest close since Oct. 28.

"The buying is selective and trading is very thin," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

"Everybody is eying the election now and since there is no clear winner at the moment, concerns over political stability have come into the picture."

Already, seven legislators, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the main opposition candidate, have defected from Rajapaksa's ruling coalition.

Stockbrokers and research analysts said some investors are buying stocks quietly. They said fears of a possible change in the political leadership could be highly volatile to the market, while some investors still remain optimistic about the change.

Turnover stood at 1.02 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.79 million), with 54.5 million shares changing hands.

Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded weaker on importer dollar demand with the central bank lowering its level by moral suasion, dealers said.

The spot currency was traded at 131.25/35, weaker from Monday's close of 131.00.

"The central bank allowed the spot to trade up to 131.25 and was then defending it via moral suasion. The spot next is kept at 131.50 per dollar," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Three-day forwards, or spot-next, ended at 131.25/50 per dollar on Monday.

Dealers said four-day forwards, or spot-next-next, were actively traded due to moral suasion in the spot-next, and touched a low of 131.80 during the day before being quoted at 131.70/85. ($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)