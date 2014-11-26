COLOMBO Nov 26 Sri Lankan stocks fell on Wednesday on concern over political stability ahead of the January 8 presidential election as a legislator from President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling party defected to join the main opposition United National Party.

Eight loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since Rajapaksa called for the snap poll last week. Sirisena has resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the candidate of choice for a united opposition.

At 0851 GMT, the main stock index was down 0.52 percent or 37.39 points at 7,201.90, near its four-week low.

"There are confusing views on the elections. At the moment, it is not easy to say who is going to win unlike a week earlier when Rajapaksa was seen as the clear winner," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

"With the crossovers, I think investors will wait until political stability returns."

Turnover stood at 1.7 billion rupees ($12.98 million), with 92.5 million shares changing hands.

Sri Lankan rupee four-day forwards traded weaker on importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the country's central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Dealers said four-day forwards, or spot-next-next, were actively traded and touched a low of 132.50 during the day before being quoted at 132.20/30 at 0911 GMT. It closed at 131.90/132.00 on Tuesday.

"The depreciation trend will remain at least until mid-December due to seasonal imports. Then, we expect the currency to recover due to inflows from remittances until March next year," a currency dealer said. (1 US dollar = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)