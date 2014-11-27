COLOMBO Nov 27 Sri Lankan stocks fell to an 11-week low on Thursday as investors pulled back over worries the defection of some ruling party members would result in a hung parliament after the Jan. 8 presidential polls.

At 0555 GMT, the main stock index was down 0.91 percent or 65.19 points at 7,114.53, its lowest since Sept. 9, after falling 1.6 percent earlier in the session.

Eight loyalists from President Mahinda Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since Rajapaksa announced the snap poll last week. Sirisena has resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition.

"The crossovers have raised concern over the political stability of the government and some believe it could result in a hung parliament, resulting in political instability," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

"At the moment, it is not clear who will win. But if we see a massive defection in parliament towards one side, then it will be clear who is going to win and that will help the market rebound."

Turnover stood at 658.3 million rupees ($5.03 million), with 44.8 million shares changing hands.

The four-day rupee forwards traded firmer on selling of dollars by exporters, dealers said.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the country's central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Dealers said four-day forwards, or spot-next-next, were actively traded at 132.00/20 per dollar, up from Wednesday's closing level of 132.25/35.

"The panic selling and depreciation fear seem to have eased and the rupee has settled at the 132.00 level," a currency dealer said. (1 US dollar = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)