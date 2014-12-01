COLOMBO Dec 1 Sri Lankan stocks traded firmer on Monday on low volumes due to bargain-hunting, while investors were cautious about buying risky assets on political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election early next year.

At 0659 GMT, the main stock index was up 1.02 percent, or 73.10 points, at 7,227.00, recovering from its lowest since Sept. 5 hit on Thursday.

"There was some bargain hunting in the morning session, but sudden upswing is not really supported by the volumes," said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity. "Still, worries over political uncertainty remain."

Nine loyalists from President Mahinda Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since Rajapaksa announced a snap poll last week. Sirisena has resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition.

Speculation over more defections after the latest crossover was seen over the weekend weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 444.7 million rupees ($3.4 million), with 50.4 million shares changing hands.

Four-day rupee forwards traded a tad weaker on importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the country's central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Dealers said four-day forwards, or spot-next-next, were actively traded and was at 131.65/75 per dollar, slightly weaker from Friday's close of 131.50/60. ($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)