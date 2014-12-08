COLOMBO Dec 8 Sri Lankan stocks rose slightly on Monday in sluggish trade as investors were cautious due to the political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.

At 0756 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.07 percent, or 5.04 points, at 7,243.96.

"The market is volatile in low trade, not much of activity as many are awaiting to see the direction as election nears," said Dimantha Mathew manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, submitted their nominations for the polls.

Nine loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since he announced snap elections last week. Sirisena resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition.

Rajapaksa said after submitting the nominations that the general secretary of the main opposition United National party had joined him.

Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 265.7 million rupees ($2 million), with 9.7 million shares changing hands.

Four-day rupee forwards traded steady as importer dollar demand offset greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Dealers said four-day forwards were slightly firmer at 131.93/97 per dollar at 0811 GMT compared with Friday's close of 131.95/132.00. ($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)