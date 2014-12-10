COLOMBO Dec 10 Sri Lankan stocks were up on selective buying in low-volume trade on Wednesday, but investor caution continued due to political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.

At 0733 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.58 percent at 7,259.50.

"Market is up on select buying. Turnover is low in line with expectations and the market is volatile with the political uncertainty," said Dimantha Mathew, manager research, at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, submitted their nominations for the polls.

Nine loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Sirisena, defected after he announced snap elections last month.

Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 668 million rupees ($5.10 million), with 34.8 million shares changing hands.

Four-day rupee forwards traded steady as mild importer dollar demand offset greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Dealers said four-day forwards traded steady at 131.95/132.00 per dollar at 0749 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close.

($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)