COLOMBO Dec 11 Sri Lankan stocks eased slightly in thin trade on Thursday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines amid political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.

At 0645 GMT, the main stock index was down 0.04 percent at 7,251.16. Turnover was 351.5 million rupees ($2.68 million), with 14.5 million shares changing hands.

"The turnover is low because investors are just watchful ahead of the election. Investors want to see stability and consistency," a stockbroker said on condition on anonymity.

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, on Monday submitted their nominations for the polls.

So far 11 loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Sirisena, have defected after he announced snap elections last month, while two opposition legislators have joined the ruling party.

Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Rajapaksa's third-term reelection, which was seen easy earlier, has suddenly become a challenge after Sirisena announced his candidature supported by all opposition parties.

Both the main candidates are yet to announce their policies.

Four-day rupee forwards traded steady as mild importer dollar demand offset greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.

The four-day forwards traded at 131.97/132.00 per dollar at 0704 GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 131.95/132.00.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility. The four-day rupee also was capped at 132.00, dealers said.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)