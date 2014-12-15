COLOMBO Dec 15 Sri Lankan stocks traded slightly weaker in thin-volume trade on Monday as investors continued to be cautious due to political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.

At 0640 GMT, the main stock index was down 0.15 percent at 7,225.24.

Analysts and stockbrokers expect trading to be sluggish and the index to fall through December end.

"But the downside is limited because whoever wins in the election, the market will gain because of lower interest rates," said Danushka Samarasignhe, chief operating officer at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

"The market will be lacklustre until the end of this year and we expect it to gain in the first week of January because there will be some political certainty by then."

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, submitted their nominations for the polls.

Eleven loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Sirisena, defected after he announced snap elections last month.

Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 198.2 million rupees ($1.51 million), with 14.1 million shares changing hands.

Four-day rupee forwards traded steady with the central bank's moral suasion keeping the currency flat, despite dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

Dealers said four-day forwards traded steady at 131.98/132.05 per dollar at 0658 GMT, little changed from Friday's close of 131.98/132.03.

"Credit growth is now picking up and imports are also growing in a lower interest rate and steady exchange rate regime," a currency dealer said.

"So we expect some downward pressure on the rupee, but rupee won't be out of control."

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment. ($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)