COLOMBO Dec 16 Sri Lankan stocks were steady in thin-volume trade on Tuesday as investors continued to be cautious due to political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.

At 0841 GMT, the main stock index was down 0.04 percent at 7,227.75.

Analysts expect trading to be sluggish and the index to fall through December-end due to the upcoming election as worries over political stability weighed on the bourse.

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, submitted their nominations for the polls.

Eleven loyalists from Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Sirisena, defected after he announced snap elections last month.

Speculation over more defections at parliament level also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 503.6 million rupees ($3.84 million), with 25.3 million shares changing hands.

Four-day rupee forwards traded steady with the central bank's moral suasion keeping the currency flat, despite dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

Dealers said four-day forwards traded steady at 131.98/132.01 per dollar at 0850 GMT, little changed from Monday's close of 131.99/132.05.

"We expect the rupee to gain from next week as seasonal imports are expected to be over by this week and remittances are expected to flow in ahead of Christmas," a currency dealer said.

The spot currency and three-day forwards, or spot-next, were not traded after the central bank capped the currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.

Central bank officials were not available for comment. ($1 = 131.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)