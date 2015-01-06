COLOMBO Jan 6 Sri Lankan shares traded firmer at their more than six-week high on Tuesday, led by banks as investors collected some select shares ahead of the presidential election later this week.

The main stock index was traded up 0.84 percent or 61.70 points, at 7,410.09 at 0834 GMT, its highest since Nov. 21.

"Investors were collecting banking shares as profit outlook seems to be good," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

The central bank last week said the economy would grow annually at 8 percent in the six years between 2015 and 2020 after achieving an estimated growth of 7.8 percent in 2014.

Turnover was 1.94 billion rupees ($14.76 million) at 0843 GMT, well above last year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees, stock exchange data showed.

The stock index gained 23.4 percent in 2014 after rising 4.8 percent in the previous year. It has lost 3.5 percent since Nov. 19 when President Mahinda Rajapaksa announced his decision to hold a snap presidential election on Jan. 8.

The rupee forwards traded weaker on Tuesday on importer dollar demand, while exporters stayed away hoping for further weakening of the currency, dealers said.

Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, were at 132.45/50 per dollar with compared to Friday's close of 132.25/30, dealers said.

Markets were closed on Monday for a special holiday.

There is importer dollar demand and the weak rupee is a clear refection of the global currencies, a dealer said.

Rupee forwards were maintained around 132.00 in December as the central bank defended the currency through moral suasion.

The spot currency was not traded on Friday.

Dealers said unusually high imports towards the end of 2014, amid lower interest rates and a stable exchange rate pressured the rupee.

The spot currency remained between 130.00 and 131.75 rupees throughout 2014, with the central bank defending it at both ends to ensure a stable exchange rate. It fell 0.3 percent for the year, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 131.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)