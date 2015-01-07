COLOMBO Jan 7 Sri Lankan index edged up on Wednesday, hitting its highest level in over six weeks, led by banks and diversified stocks on selective buying in some shares ahead of the presidential election later this week.

The main stock index was up 0.12 percent, or 9.27 points, at 7,429.41 at 0738 GMT, its highest since Nov. 21.

"People are collecting some shares and taking positions prior to the election. We expect some profit-taking here and there," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

The central bank last week said the economy would grow annually at 8 percent between 2015 and 2020 after achieving an estimated growth of 7.8 percent in 2014.

Turnover was 1.09 billion rupees ($8.27 million) at 0738 GMT, well above last year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees, stock exchange data showed.

The stock index gained 23.4 percent in 2014 after rising 4.8 percent in the previous year. It has lost 3.5 percent since Nov. 19 when President Mahinda Rajapaksa announced his decision to hold a snap presidential election on Jan. 8.

The rupee forwards traded weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand, while exporters stayed away hoping for further weakening of the currency, dealers said.

Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, were at 132.60/80 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 132.45/50, dealers said.

There is importer dollar demand and the weak rupee is a clear refection of the global currencies, a dealer said.

Rupee forwards were maintained around 132.00 in December as the central bank defended the currency through moral suasion.

The spot currency was not traded on Wednesday.

Dealers said unusually high imports towards the end of 2014, amid lower interest rates and a stable exchange rate pressured the rupee.

The spot currency remained between 130.00 and 131.75 rupees throughout 2014, with the central bank defending it at both ends to ensure a stable exchange rate. It fell 0.3 percent for the year, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 131.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)