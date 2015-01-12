COLOMBO Jan 12 Sri Lanka's main stock index rose 0.9 percent to a near four-year high on Monday before surrendering all gains due to profit-taking amid political uncertainty as investors awaited President Maithripala Sirisena's economic policies.

The main stock index rose to 7,670.98, its highest since March 2011, before retreating 0.42 percent or 32.14 points to 7,573.65 by 0721 GMT. It had hit its highest close since March 2011 on Friday.

"There was some profit-taking and investors are waiting to see the direction with the political uncertainty," said Dimantha Mathew, manager research, at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa lost his bid for a third term on Friday, ending a decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption.

After the election, leader of the pro-business opposition United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was appointed Prime Minister.

Rajapaksa's coalition still has a majority in parliament, but many of its lawmakers have pledged to back Sirisena.

Sirisena's coalition has promised a 100-day programme to restore democracy and the economy before he dissolves the parliament for a general election after April 23.

Analysts said the political uncertainty over Sirisena's coalition could weigh on the markets until he wins majority in the 225-member parliament.

The stock market turnover on Monday was at 2.17 billion rupees ($16.54 million), boosted by block deals, dealers said.

The index gained 23.4 percent in 2014 after rising 4.8 percent in the previous year. It has lost 3.5 percent since Nov. 19 when Rajapaksa said he would hold a snap presidential election on Jan. 8.

Rupee forwards traded a tad firmer on inward remittances, but trading was dull, dealers said.

Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, were at 132.70/80 per dollar, compared with Friday's close at 132.75/85, dealers said.

The Sirisena administration has said it will do an audit on macroeconomic numbers and reveal whether there was any manipulation during the Rajapaksa regime.

Rupee forwards were maintained around 132.00 in December as the central bank defended the currency through moral suasion. ($1 = 131.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)