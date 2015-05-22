COLOMBO May 22 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded
steady on Friday after the central bank kept key policy rates
unchanged, but dealers said the currency would face pressure
until either dollar inflows pick up or interest rates rise.
The central bank on Friday also prevented any likely
declines to the currency via moral suasion, dealers said.
In the monetary policy for May, the central bank said the
rupee has depreciated against the US dollar by around 2
percent so far this year.
Actively traded three-month forwards were at 136.30/70 per
dollar at 0603 GMT, little changed from Thursday's close of
136.40/70.
"It is a very dull market and no big trade is happening," a
currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
"We don't know how far the central bank can prevent the
depreciation pressure. If there is no inflow, they will have to
inevitably allow the downward pressure or make the currency
expensive through raising interest rates."
Two-month forwards were unchanged at 135.50/80 per dollar
and one-month forwards were steady at 134.70/90, as the central
bank prevented the currency from falling sharply.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
The central bank on Wednesday allowed the spot to
fall 20 cents or 0.15 percent, the fifth downward adjustment
since April 30 and a move that dealers said reflected lower
domestic interest rates and a broadly strong dollar.
The central bank has already allowed the spot rupee to fall
0.6 percent, or by 80 cents, to 133.70 since April 30 to account
for broad gains in the dollar and rising credit demand in a low
rate environment.
However, dealers said the depreciation was not adequate and
that the market had adjusted to trade forwards after the central
bank was seen preventing the currency from falling sharply. It
allowed the spot rupee to fall 0.3 percent or 40 cents this week
alone.
In the stock market, the benchmark index traded 0.2
percent firmer at 7,288.11 as of 0611 GMT. Turnover stood at
376.2 million rupees ($2.81 million).
($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)