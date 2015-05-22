COLOMBO May 22 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded steady on Friday after the central bank kept key policy rates unchanged, but dealers said the currency would face pressure until either dollar inflows pick up or interest rates rise.

The central bank on Friday also prevented any likely declines to the currency via moral suasion, dealers said.

In the monetary policy for May, the central bank said the rupee has depreciated against the US dollar by around 2 percent so far this year.

Actively traded three-month forwards were at 136.30/70 per dollar at 0603 GMT, little changed from Thursday's close of 136.40/70.

"It is a very dull market and no big trade is happening," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

"We don't know how far the central bank can prevent the depreciation pressure. If there is no inflow, they will have to inevitably allow the downward pressure or make the currency expensive through raising interest rates."

Two-month forwards were unchanged at 135.50/80 per dollar and one-month forwards were steady at 134.70/90, as the central bank prevented the currency from falling sharply.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

The central bank on Wednesday allowed the spot to fall 20 cents or 0.15 percent, the fifth downward adjustment since April 30 and a move that dealers said reflected lower domestic interest rates and a broadly strong dollar.

The central bank has already allowed the spot rupee to fall 0.6 percent, or by 80 cents, to 133.70 since April 30 to account for broad gains in the dollar and rising credit demand in a low rate environment.

However, dealers said the depreciation was not adequate and that the market had adjusted to trade forwards after the central bank was seen preventing the currency from falling sharply. It allowed the spot rupee to fall 0.3 percent or 40 cents this week alone.

In the stock market, the benchmark index traded 0.2 percent firmer at 7,288.11 as of 0611 GMT. Turnover stood at 376.2 million rupees ($2.81 million).

($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)