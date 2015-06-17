COLOMBO, June 17 The Sri Lankan rupee was
trading steady for a third straight session on Wednesday in dull
trade as a state-run bank, through which the central bank
directs the market, offered dollars at 134.00, dealers said.
The spot rupee was steady at 134.00 per dollar, a
record low the currency hit on Friday after the state-owned bank
lowered the rupee's level by 20 cents.
"Rupee is steady as the state bank is selling dollars at
134.00," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that
the country should let market forces determine its rupee
exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of
a rising dollar was "suicidal".
One-week forwards were steady at 134.15/35 per dollar, while
three-month forwards were trading little changed at
135.90/136.10 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of
135.85/136.00.
In the stock market, the benchmark index was down
0.07 percent at 7,039.66 by 0516 GMT. Turnover stood at 139.2
million rupees ($1.04 million).
($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)