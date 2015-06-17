COLOMBO, June 17 The Sri Lankan rupee was trading steady for a third straight session on Wednesday in dull trade as a state-run bank, through which the central bank directs the market, offered dollars at 134.00, dealers said.

The spot rupee was steady at 134.00 per dollar, a record low the currency hit on Friday after the state-owned bank lowered the rupee's level by 20 cents.

"Rupee is steady as the state bank is selling dollars at 134.00," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that the country should let market forces determine its rupee exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of a rising dollar was "suicidal".

One-week forwards were steady at 134.15/35 per dollar, while three-month forwards were trading little changed at 135.90/136.10 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 135.85/136.00.

In the stock market, the benchmark index was down 0.07 percent at 7,039.66 by 0516 GMT. Turnover stood at 139.2 million rupees ($1.04 million).

($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)