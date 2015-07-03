COLOMBO, July 3 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Friday as a state-run bank sold dollars at 133.60 to keep the currency flat, while importer dollar demand was offset by exporter greenback sales, dealers said.

On Thursday, the state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, lowered the dollar selling rate by 10 cents from the previous session's close of 133.70.

The spot rupee traded steady at 133.60 per dollar.

"The importer demand is met by exporter conversions and the state bank offered dollars at 133.60 rupees," a currency dealer said.

Some dealers said whether the central bank could sustain the appreciation trend is questionable as import demand could pick up due to lower interest rates while the pressure on the rupee could build up again as exporters might stop selling dollars until the elections are over.

President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June 26 and scheduled the election for Aug. 17, in an effort to consolidate power and push through political reforms, ending a months-long deadlock.

Depreciation pressure on the currency eased, dealers said, after Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said early last week the spot would climb 3 percent to a two-year high of 130 per dollar in two weeks.

Dealers, however, said that with the announcement of the elections, the rupee may not reach that level.

Three-month forwards were trading steady at 135.30/40 per dollar, dealers said.

In the stock market, the benchmark index was up 0.37 percent at 7,008.72 as of 0634 GMT.

Turnover stood at 2.26 billion rupees ($16.92 million), of which Textured Jersey Lanka PLC accounted for more than 80 percent due to a block deal.

($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)