COLOMBO, July 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Tuesday as a state-run bank cut the currency's peg against the U.S. dollar by 10 cents to allow its exchange rate to appreciate to 133.70, dealers said.

There was however downward pressure on the rupee, which has been steady for the last five sessions, due to demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

Since July 13, the spot currency was kept unchanged at 133.80 through Monday following the state-owned bank's decision to raise the dollar-selling rate by 0.15 percent to 133.80.

"I don't know why the central bank is defending the currency and allowing it to appreciate," said a currency dealer. "May be it is because of the inflow from the $1.1 billion swap, but I do not see any reason other than the government wants to maintain the stability of the currency until the Aug. 17 election."

Officials from the central bank were not available for comment.

The central bank on Friday said it entered into a $1.1 billion currency swap agreement with the Reserve Bank of India, which dealers said would boost the country's reserves and confidence in its currency.

The Sri Lankan index was steady, hovering near its seven-week high on Tuesday, after falling for the first time in eight sessions as hopes over political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary polls lifted sentiment. Some investors have been awaiting a number of key earnings results, brokers said.

At 0623 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.34 points at 7,148.20.

The day's turnover stood at 139.3 million rupees ($1.04 million).

($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)