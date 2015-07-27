COLOMBO, July 27 Sri Lankan shares slipped on
Monday in thin trade from a two-month closing high hit in the
previous session due to some profit-taking and month-end
settlements.
At 0615 GMT, the main stock index was 0.16 percent
weaker at 7,257.42, slipping from its highest close since May 25
hit on Friday.
It hit a two-month closing high on Friday as hopes of
improved corporate earnings and political stability after the
parliamentary polls next month boosted investor sentiment.
Turnover stood at 287.4 million rupees ($2.15 million) in
early trade on Monday.
"Market has run out of steam which it had last week with a
bit of profit-taking and month-end settlements, but there was
not much of selling pressure," said Dimantha Mathew, a research
manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Analysts also expect Sri Lankan companies to post strong
results for the April-June quarter.
Hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 parliament
election also helped sentiment, they said.
The election is expected to help strengthen President
Sirisena's political position with a possible victory for the
current ruling coalition.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in dull trade as a
state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.70,
dealers said.
"There is lot of importer dollar demand. But because of the
state bank offering the rupee, it is trading steady," a currency
dealer said.
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)