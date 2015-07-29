COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lankan shares rose to their highest in more than two months on Wednesday as expectations of strong corporate earnings and political stability after the parliamentary polls next month lifted investor sentiment.

At 0629 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.66 percent at 7,308.93, its highest level since May 26.

Turnover stood at 2.57 million rupees ($19,236.53) in early trade on Wednesday.

"Market is very positive, specially on the earnings. We expect the market to continue the uptrend," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for the April-June quarter.

Hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 parliament election also helped sentiment, they said.

The election is expected to help strengthen President Sirisena's political position with a possible victory for the current ruling coalition.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady despite importer dollar demand ahead of the long weekend as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.60, dealers said.

"There is importer demand ahead of the long weekend but rupee is trading steady due to state bank (dollar) sales," a currency dealer said.

Markets will be closed on Friday for a special Buddhist religious holiday. ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)