COLOMBO Aug 3 The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Monday as a state-run bank cut the currency's peg against the U.S. dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.50, dealers said.

One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at 133.50 in the market to keep the rupee steady, they said.

"There is no solid reason why they have dropped the rates but certainly there is a drop in imports ahead of elections," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

The spot rupee was 10 cents higher at 133.50 on Monday, after ending steady for two straight sessions at 133.60 per dollar.

Some dealers expect the currency to be less volatile until Aug. 17 parliamentary elections.

Sri Lankan shares were slightly up on Monday after hitting near six-month high in early trade.

The main stock index hit its highest level since Feb. 12 in early trade and was up 0.07 percent at 7,336.97 at 0808 GMT. Turnover stood at 769.9 million rupees ($5.28 million).

The index has been on a gaining trend as investors have been buying risky assets on expectations of strong corporate earnings, while hopes for political stability after parliamentary elections next month also aided sentiment.

Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)