COLOMBO Aug 5 Sri Lankan shares jumped to their
highest in more than six months on Wednesday on hopes of
political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections
and better earnings in the April-June quarter, brokers said.
The main stock index was up 0.79 percent at 7,367.72
by 0648 GMT, its highest level since Jan. 30, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
"June-quarter earnings have been good so far and investors
expect better earnings to continue," said Prashan Fernando, CEO
at Acuity Stockbrokers. "We expect the index to be volatile with
profit-taking here and there until Aug. 17 election."
The index had gained 6 percent in nearly a month through
Monday as investors picked up risky assets on expectations of
strong corporate earnings and political stability after the
election in which political analysts see the current ruling
party having an edge over the opposition coalition.
Turnover stood at 1.3 billion rupees ($9.74 million) in
early trade on Wednesday.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 133.50 per
dollar despite importer dollar demand. A state-owned bank kept
its dollar-selling rate at 133.50.
On Monday the state-run bank cut the currency's peg against
the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate.
($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
