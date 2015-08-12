COLOMBO Aug 12 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions as a state-run bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 5 cents to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 133.80, dealers said.

Exporters sold few dollars after the move, but demand for the greenback from importers was seen, dealers said.

"There is importer demand and the exporters were very reluctant to sell," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, started to sell dollars at 133.80, ending three straight sessions when the rupee held steady, they said.

The rupee was trading at 133.80 after closing at 133.75 per dollar on Tuesday. The state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 25 cents last Thursday to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 133.75.

Sri Lankan shares were trading at its highest level in nearly seven months on hopes of political stability and improved corporate earnings in the April-June quarter, brokers said.

The main stock index was 0.32 percent higher at 7,482.42 by 0655 GMT, its highest since Jan. 19.

Turnover stood at 1.54 billion rupees ($11.51 million) in early trade on Wednesday.

The index gained 7.7 percent in nearly one month through Tuesday as investors picked up risky assets on expectations of strong corporate earnings and political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections. ($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)