COLOMBO Aug 13 The Sri Lankan rupee was trading weaker on Thursday for the second straight session as a state-run bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 133.90, dealers said.

Importer demand for the dollar has increased after the move while exporters stayed away, expecting the currency to further depreciate, dealers said.

"It's a one-way process, only importers are there. Exporters are staying away, expecting further depreciation. Ideally, it should depreciate but it's at the central bank's discretion," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Dealers said the currency should depreciate at least to 135 levels in the short term, if the central bank allows, in line with depreciation of other global currencies against the dollar.

One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, started to sell dollars at 133.90 a day after it depreciated the currency by 5 cents to 133.80.

The currency has fallen 0.3 percent since Aug. 5 as the state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 40 cents on three occasions, allowing the exchange rate to fall.

The fall in China's yuan, which hit a four-year low on Wednesday, slumping for a second day, after a central bank devaluation on Tuesday, has sparked fears of a "currency war" and roiled global financial markets, dragging other Asian currencies to multi-year lows.

Sri Lankan shares slipped as investors booked profits ahead of Monday's parliamentary polls, brokers said.

The main stock index was 0.24 percent weaker at 7,453.89 by 0657 GMT, slipping from its highest since Jan. 19 hit on Wednesday.

The index has risen nearly 8 percent since July 8 through Wednesday as investors picked up risky assets on expectations of strong corporate earnings and political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections. ($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)