COLOMBO Aug 19 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Wednesday after a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, reduced the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents, allowing the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.90.

The market had expected the central bank to allow a slight depreciation in the rupee, in line with the regional currencies that have fallen against the dollar.

The rupee traded at 133.90 per dollar, 0.07 percent firmer from Tuesday's close of 134.00.

"The importer dollar demand was intact, but the rupee is up due to the state bank allowing a 10 cent fall in the exchange rate," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

"Unless we see heavy inflows from foreign direct investment now that the elections are over, the rupee will be under downward pressure."

The market expects some business-friendly economic policies and more dollar inflows after the centre-right United National Party (UNP) won Monday's parliamentary election.

Sri Lankan shares traded at a more than seven-month high on hopes that a stable government under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after the election win will boost the investor appetite for risky assets.

Wickremesinghe's UNP is expected to form a stable government along with President Maithripala Sirisena's centre-left Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), to help pass promised reforms aiming to minimise corruption.

The main stock index was 0.21 percent firmer at 7,514.34 by 0757 GMT, its highest since Jan. 16.

"There was lot of retail buying in the morning. But now we see institutional and high networth investors are also coming into buying of some sound stocks," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"Everybody is looking positively on the forming of national government."

The index has risen 8.5 percent since July 8 through Wednesday as investors picked up risky assets on expectations of strong corporate earnings and political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections. ($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)