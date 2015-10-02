COLOMBO Oct 2 The Sri Lankan rupee was firmer on Friday on dollar sales by a private bank amid mild demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee traded at 141.25/28 per dollar at 0616 GMT, tad firmer from Thursday's close of 141.30/40, which was its near its record low of 141.40.

Dealers said the two state banks through which the central bank directs the market, were not seen selling dollars in the market, but a local private bank sold dollars ranging from 141.33 to 141.26 per dollar.

"It was mainly due to export dollar sales," said a dealer who declined to be identified.

Dealers said the rupee would continue to slide if the correct policy measures were not taken at the right time.

The rupee hit its record low of 141.40 per dollar on Monday, but recovered slightly over the past two days after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Monday the rupee was "fairly valued" and expected it to stabilise only after a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, likely by the end of the year.

The rupee has fallen 4.6 percent since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.15 percent at 7,090.88 at 0622 GMT. Turnover was 1.07 billion rupees ($7.6 million). ($1 = 141.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)