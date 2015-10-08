COLOMBO Oct 8 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Thursday in thin trade with subdued importer dollar demand due to measures taken by the government to discourage vehicle imports, dealers said.

Last week, the government imposed a 100 percent margin on letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage unnecessary imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further weakening of the rupee currency.

The government had also changed the method to calculate customs duties on imported vehicles. The Customs Director General will now determine customs duties based on the prices furnished by the vehicle manufacturers and not on the actual transacted free-on-board value of the vehicle.

Vehicle Importers' Association said on Thursday the new method will increase prices of imported vehicles.

The rupee was flat at 140.55/65 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close.

Dealers also said dollar demand from importers is reducing ahead of the government's budget in November.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28, but has recovered over the past few days after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged about 45.4 billion yen ($377 million) in infrastructure aid to Sri Lanka on Tuesday in a meeting with his counterpart, Ranil Wickremsinghe.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.01 percent weaker at 7,084.81 at 0551 GMT. ($1 = 140.5500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)