COLOMBO Oct 13 The Sri Lankan rupee was trading weaker on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand and weak exporter dollar sales, but government measures to curb vehicle imports curbed the fall.

The rupee was at 140.50/55 per dollar at 0528 GMT with compared to Monday's closed of 140.40/45.

"Exporters are holding on and not converting many dollars. They expect a further fall," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the seasonal imports are expected to pick up.

The government imposed a 100 percent margin on letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage unnecessary imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further weakening of the rupee currency.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.06 percent, or 4.27 points, weaker at 7,095.72 at 0540 GMT. Turnover was 685.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.90 million). ($1 = 139.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Eric Meijer)