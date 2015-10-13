COLOMBO Oct 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand and weak exporter dollar sales, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 140.55/60 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 140.40/45.

"Exporters are holding on and not converting many dollars. They expect a further fall," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the seasonal imports are expected to pick up. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)