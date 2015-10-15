COLOMBO Oct 15 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Thursday due to importer dollar demand, though selling of the greenback by banks capped the decline, dealers said.

The rupee was at 140.95/141.00 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 140.85/90.

"Import demand is there, but bank selling prevented the fall," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the seasonal imports are expected to pick up.

Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.1 percent to a three-month low of 7,031.36. Turnover was 135.7 million rupees ($963,094.39). ($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)