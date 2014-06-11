COLOMBO, June 11 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady near a one-year high on Wednesday as dollar sales by banks and exporters were offset by thin importer demand, while two state banks bought the greenback to prevent sharp gains in the local currency.

The rupee was trade unchanged for the second straight session at 130.26/28 per dollar at 0557 GMT, its highest since June 28, 2013.

Dealers said exporter dollar sales picked up on expectations that the local currency would strengthen further.

"Rupee premiums came down further with exporters' forward sales. The three-month and six-month premiums came down by 3-5 cents," a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

The two state banks, through which the central bank intervenes to direct the market, bought dollars at 130.26 rupees as the central bank allowed a gradual appreciation in the local currency to prevent shocks, dealers said.

The central bank bought dollars at 130.35 rupees on May 30 and started lowering its buying rate since then, allowing a gradual appreciation.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Friday that the rupee was facing some appreciation pressure and the bank was allowing the trend on a gradual basis to let all stakeholders adjust to the changes.

He had said earlier that the central bank would keep intervening in the currency market to prevent a rapid rise in the rupee. The central bank has absorbed over $400 million as of May 27 to prevent a sharp gain in the rupee.

Dealers said the central bank intervention has prevented gains in the currency and they expect it to face upward pressure until credit growth and imports pick up.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.04 percent, or 2.64 points, at 6,296.28 as of 0601 GMT. Turnover was 316.5 million rupees ($2.4 million), with 19.4 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)