COLOMBO, July 3 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Thursday as banks sold dollars to meet demand for the local currency in the wake of tight liquidity, while exporters' sale of the greenback also helped sentiment, dealers said.

The rupee was at 130.27/28 per dollar at 0526 GMT compared with its previous close of 130.28/30.

"State banks are buying dollars at 130.27 rupees, one cent below yesterday. There is a shortage of rupee due to tight liquidity and banks are selling," a dealer said.

Dealers said the rupee could trade between 130.40 and 130.50 in the event of any downward pressure in the next one month and expect imports and credit growth to pick up from August.

An official at the central bank's International Operations Department said on Wednesday that the bank has been buying excess dollars from the market after importers buy for their requirements.

The official said the central bank has absorbed around $25 million in the last few days and the monetary authority has bought around $575 million from the market so far this year to curb excess volatility.

Some dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure due to continued imports and the possible fallout from the government spokesman's announcement that the country had imported Iranian crude via third parties.

Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate on the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.26 percent, or 17.04 points, firmer at 6,449.56 at 0528 GMT, its highest since June 5, 2013. Turnover was 357.2 million rupees ($2.74 million), with 28.1 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2200 Sri Lankan Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)